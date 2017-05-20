Register
09:28 GMT +320 May 2017
Live
    Search
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko address a press conference with the French President following talks at the chancellery in Berlin on August 24, 2015

    Ukrainian President Poroshenko to Meet German Chancellor Merkel on Saturday

    © AFP 2017/ TOBIAS SCHWARZ
    Politics
    Get short URL
    170 0 0

    According to reports, Angela Merkel will meet Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on Saturday.

    Chefarzt und Krankenschwestern des Krankenhauses Pervomaisk beim Empfang der Hilfslieferungen
    © Photo: Iwana Steinigk
    Germans Break Ukraine Blockade to Bring Humanitarian Aid for People of Donbass
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on Saturday to discuss, among other topics, the situation in the east of Ukraine.

    "The chancellor will welcome Ukrainian President [Petro] Poroshenko in the official state guesthouse, Schloss Meseberg, on Saturday," Steffen Seibert, the spokesman for the German government said.

    According to the spokesman, the two sides will discuss the situation in the east of Ukraine, ravaged by a conflict between the government and local forces, as well as German-Ukrainian relations and reforms envisaged by the Ukrainian president and his government.

    Seibert added that Merkel and Poroshenko would also discuss the so-called Normandy Format comprising Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine, the group that helped broker the ceasefire between Kiev and self-proclaimed republics in eastern Ukraine and continues to meet to discuss progress on the peace process.

    The German chancellor paid an official visit to Kiev in late January followed by a bilateral meeting with the Ukrainian president in late March in Malta, where Merkel stressed Ukraine's importance for Europe. During the early April phone conversation between Merkel, Poroshenko, and then French President Francois Hollande, the EU leaders expressed their support regarding the introduction of a visa-free regime for Ukrainians. On May, 8 the sides had a phone call to discuss the situation in Donbas.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Ukrainians Quickly Learn to Bypass Poroshenko's Ban on Russian Websites
    Poroshenko Says US Engaged in Normandy Format on Donbass Conflict Settlement
    Poroshenko, Merkel Agree to Continue Work in 'Normandy Format' With Macron
    Tags:
    visit, Petro Poroshenko, Angela Merkel, Germany, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Robert E Lee Statue Cartoon
    Robert E. See You Later
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok