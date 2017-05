© AP Photo/ Cliff Owen No Indication of Civilian Casualties in Strikes on Syrian Forces - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, the US House of Representatives passed a bill imposing sanctions against foreign backers providing support, including military assistance, to Syrian President Bashar Assad.

"[In Syria] we don’t have a government to work with, and we will never work with the Assad regime," McGurk told reporters.

On Thursday, a US defense official told Sputnik that the US-led coalition fighting the Daesh terrorist group (banned in Russia) conducted a strike in southern Syria against Syrian pro-government forces which were operating in the established de-confliction zone.