Russian Senator to Sputnik: 'West Using Soviet-Style Methods of Media Control'

Speaking to Radio Sputnik on the sidelines of a forum for Russian-speaking broadcasters, Kosachev said that unfortunately, many Western countries' information policy today is broadly aimed at discrediting Russia and limiting its opportunities in the international arena.
The senator explained that today, ordinary Western readers, viewers and listeners are bombarded by an information policy developed and implemented by their states. "It is a policy they accuse us of pursuing, but which they themselves implement without any inhibitions. This is a policy of discrediting Russia, a policy of eliminating, or at least restricting Russia's opportunities as a competitor in the international arena," Kosachev noted.
At the same time, the senator said that attempts are being made to cut readers, viewers and listeners off from objective information, "of the kind that comes to them from Sputnik, through other authoritative broadcasters operating in Russian and with Russia."
"This is a very unfortunate situation, and it has nothing to do with the freedom of speech or the freedom of information," Kosachev noted.
The senator said that the current drama surrounding Russia in the American media was a perfect example of the kind of gross distortion of reality that's being manufactured.
"The US media is not any sort of fourth estate. They are governed by the first, second and third estates in the interests of these authorities. And US authorities today are openly divided and disjoined; we see what is being done with President Trump, and just how much this manipulation of public consciousness through the media contradicts what Americans themselves and the world as a whole are accustomed to associating with the 'American values' of freedom of speech, democracy, freedom of the press, and so on."
In the senator's view, US information policy went overboard on censorship some time ago already.
"All that remains for them to do is resort to the Soviet-style tradition (which we see in the US, and in Ukraine, incidentally) of simply cutting off access to alternative sources of information, and thus preventing people from understanding the essence of what is really going on," Kosachev said.
