Register
21:21 GMT +319 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Chinese dredging vessels are purportedly seen in the waters around Fiery Cross Reef.

    Why China Deploying Rocket Launchers Doesn't Mean Militarization in S China Sea

    © REUTERS/
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 36120

    China has been deploying Norinco CS/AR-1 55mm anti-frogman rocket launcher defense systems on its artificial island for at least five years, Russian military expert Vasily Kashin told Sputnik, adding that given the narrow specialization of the short-range weapon system the deployment cannot be described as "militarization."

    While the US and EU mainstream media have raised the alarm over Beijing's alleged "militarization" of disputed islands in the South China Sea, the whole thing appears to be blown out of proportion, Russian military expert Vasily Kashin told Sputnik China.

    On Thursday, Reuters reported that China has installed rocket launchers on a disputed reef in the South China Sea, citing a Chinese state-run media outlet.  

    "The state-run Defense Times newspaper, in a Tuesday report on its WeChat account, said Norinco CS/AR-1 55mm anti-frogman rocket launcher defense systems with the capability to discover, identify and attack enemy combat divers had been installed on Fiery Cross Reef in the Spratly Islands," Reuters highlighted, adding that Fiery Cross Reef is also claimed by the Philippines, Vietnam, and Taiwan.

    Speaking to Sputnik, Kashin remarked that despite the ongoing media fuss over the report, "this is nothing new."

    "This weapon system first appeared in one of the Chinese media reports on the performance of artists of the military song and dance ensemble, published in early 2013. The system, which was clearly seen in the photo behind the dancing artists, could be identified as the widely known Russian-made DP-65 anti-saboteur grenade launcher system," Kashin told Sputnik.

    Delegates and performers sing the ASEAN anthem during the opening ceremony of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' (ASEAN) 49th annual ministerial meeting in Vientiane on July 24, 2016.
    © AFP 2017/ HOANG DINH NAM
    China, ASEAN Countries Agree Draft Framework for South China Sea Code of Conduct
    The military expert elaborated that the DP-65 system consists of a hydroacoustic station capable of detecting a combat diver at a distance of up to 500 meters and up to four remotely controlled 55-mm grenade launchers.

    The system was manufactured by Scientific Production Association 'Bazalt', one of Russia's major developers and manufacturers of cutting-edge ammunition for the Land Forces, Air Force, and Navy.

    "The DP-65 is able to independently detect an underwater target and attack it either automatically or manually," Kashin explained, "Due to the specificity of the aquatic environment, the underwater explosion of a small grenade [launched by the DP-65] will incapacitate an enemy combatant diver at a large distance."

    DP-65 grenade launcher
    CC BY 4.0 / Vitaly V. Kuzmin /
    DP-65 grenade launcher

    "These systems are widely used by the Russian Navy's large warships, allowing them to protect themselves from enemy combat swimmers and terrorists," the military expert remarked.

    This photo taken on May 10, 2016 shows crew members of China's South Sea Fleet taking part in a logistics supply drill near the James Shoal area on South China Sea
    © AFP 2017/ STR
    Military Buildup: China Installs Anti-Frogman Guns in South China Sea
    According to Kashin, China started producing the system most likely under a Russian license. However, it also cannot be excluded that it copied them from earlier purchased single samples, he added. It appears that since those times China has managed to develop its own advanced versions of the Russian DP-65 system.

    The Russian military expert believes that the deployment of the Norinco CS/AR-1 55mm anti-frogman rocket launcher defense system on Beijing's artificial islands in the South China Sea is "a reasonable measure from a military point of view."

    Several grenade launchers of this type could ensure the protection of China's islands created in the Spratly Archipelago, Kashin noted, citing mounting tensions in the South China Sea.

    While Reuters insists that the deployment of the rocket launcher defense systems on Fiery Cross Reef is primarily aimed at fending off Vietnamese intrusions, the real reason could have been the challenge posed by US Navy SEALs, the Russian military expert suggested.

    However, according to Kashin, the move could hardly be described in such terms as "militarization."

    "Given the narrow specialization of the DP-65 and its Chinese versions and [the weapon's] short range, the deployment of such systems on the [disputed] islands should be regarded as a pure defense measure that cannot shift the balance of power in the South China Sea," Kashin told Sputnik, adding that it also cannot be considered as a step towards the "militarization" of the region.

    At the same time, however, the move of the Chinese military signals that Beijing is bearing various scenarios in mind and is actively preparing for them, the military expert remarked.

    Related:

    China Deploys New Spy Aircraft in Disputed South China Sea
    China, Vietnam Agree to Minimize South China Sea Disputes
    'China Has Achieved Irreversible Shift in Balance of Power in South China Sea'
    Indian Navy to Hold Advanced Exercises From Malacca Straits to South China Sea
    What Makes New Chinese Sea-Skimming Combat Drone Perfect for South China Sea
    Tags:
    US foreign policy, militarization, artificial island, People's Liberation Army, Fiery Cross Reef, Spratly Islands, South China Sea, China, Russia, Taiwan, Vietnam
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Cold Facts
    Cold Facts
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok