RIGA (Sputnik) – Rambler&Co was facing an influx of Ukrainian users after the ban on the Russian Yandex company, which a search engine and other online services.

© AP Photo/ John Gaps III Current Russia-Ukraine Relationship Reminiscent of Berlin Wall Division - German Lawmaker

“It [Poroshenko’s decision] is beyond the common sense! One usually carries out an expert review, make the issue a subject to expert and public discussion and after that works out the details and then introduces the law, and only after that one deals with the issue at the level of executive bodies. In this situation everything was done in an opposite manner. At first [the websites] were blocked and only after that they are going to justify everything from the legislative perspective. That's not how it works,” Alexeev told the Baltkom-online media outlet.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko approved the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to expand the list of sanctioned Russian individuals and legal entities. In particular, Ukraine has imposed sanctions on a number of Russian media, popular social networks like VKontakte and Odnoklassniki, Yandex, and Mail.ru services.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on the same day that Moscow regarded Kiev's decision to expand sanctions against Russian individuals and legal entities as another manifestation of an unfriendly and short-sighted policy against Russia.