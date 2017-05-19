Head of US Delegation to Crimea Not Afraid of Possible Ban From Ukraine

SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) — The US delegation lead by Tenninson arrived to Crimea on Thursday. According to the press service of Yalta city authorities, the official visit is to last until May 21.

"No. I was more afraid when I came to Soviet Union first time," Tenninson said answering a Sputnik correspondent's question on whether she feared possible restrictions on enter Ukraine in relation to the visit to Crimea.

Tenninson also head a US delegation to Crimea in June 2016.

Crimea, a former Ukrainian region, rejoined Russia as a result of a referendum in 2014, which has not been recognized by Ukraine and a number of Western countries. Under Ukrainian laws, the country's authorities may ban entry for foreigners who visited post-referendum Crimea without a permit from Kiev.