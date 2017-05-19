EU Ready to Help Seoul in Resolving North Korean Issue - EU Council President

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A delegation from Seoul, led by Cho Yoon-je, arrived in Brussels on Thursday to hold meetings with a number of EU top officials and discuss bilateral relations, as well as the North Korean nuclear threat.

Good phone call with #ROK President Moon Jae-in and meeting with his special envoy to EU. EU ready to help deescalate tensions with #DPRK. pic.twitter.com/wEy1735RNM — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) 19 мая 2017 г.

​The situation on the Korean peninsula has aggravated over the series of missile launches and nuclear tests conducted by Pyongyang in recent months in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

Earlier in May, the South Korean president decided to send special envoys to China, Russia, Japan, the United States and the European Union.