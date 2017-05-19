Lavrov Unaware if US Warned Russia About Airstrike Against Syrian Troops

© AP Photo/ Senior Airman Matthew Bruch, US Air Force US Strike on Syrian Pro-Government Forces Illegitimate, Violates Sovereignty - Lavrov

NICOSIA (Sputnik) – The US-led coalition conducted the airstrike on Thursday, claiming the pro-Syrian government forces were moving well inside a de-confliction zone in southern Syria and posed a threat to forces of the United States and its allies. The coalition's spokesperson told Sputnik that the coalition fired warning shots prior to carrying out the airstrike.

"I have no information whether such a warning had been issued," Sergey Lavrov told reporters answering the corresponding question.

Earlier in the day, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov called the US airstrike "absolutely unacceptable" pointing out that it was carried out in "violation of Syria's sovereignty."