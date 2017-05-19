House Foreign Affairs Cmte Announces Stronger US-Mexico Cooperation

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The text of House Resolution 336 stresses it is in the national interests of both nations to continue deepening economic and security cooperation, including on counterterrorism, the illicit narcotics trade, and weapons trafficking.

"[The lawmakers] introduced a measure in the House of Representatives that underscores the importance of a United States-Mexico relationship…[and] calls for the deepening of our strategic alliance through increased economic and security cooperation," the release stated.

The resolution has bipartisan support from the House of Representatives, with both Republicans and Democrats cosponsoring it.

Relations between the United States and Mexico have been strained since President Donald Trump pledged during his campaign to build a wall along the US-Mexico border and renegotiate the NAFTA treaty.