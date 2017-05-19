No Assistance Requests From US on Meddling Probe - Russian Justice Ministry

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, the US Department of Justice appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel to investigate the allegations that Russia interfered in the elections held in November 2016 and that US President Donald Trump campaign colluded with Moscow.

"Not to the Ministry of Justice. There were no requests [from the United States] lately on any topic," Konovalov said on the sidelines of the VII St. Petersburg International Legal Forum.

The investigation into alleged Russian meddling began at the request of the former administration over suspicions that Moscow may have helped sway the election in Trump's favor.

Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, have repeatedly said that Moscow had not interfered in the internal affairs of foreign states, calling the interference allegations absurd.