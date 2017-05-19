Register
18:19 GMT +319 May 2017
Live
    Search
    British Union Jack flags are seen on the desks of members of the European parliament ahead of a debate on the upcoming summit and EU referendum in the UK, in Strasbourg, France, February 3, 2016.

    MEPs United Over Brexit Agenda - Divorce First, Trade Later

    © REUTERS/ Vincent Kessler
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 3110

    MEPs welcomed the unity shown by EU countries ahead of negotiations with the UK, in a resolution, May 18, dictating that a divorce must be settled first before any discussion about a new trade deal, in a move that Sputnik has been told is typical of the way the EU works.

    UK Prime Minister Theresa May — in her letter to European Council President Donald Tusk, formally notifying him of Britain's withdrawal from the EU — said she wanted talks on a new bilateral trade deal to go in parallel with discussion over its exit — including its 'divorce' bill and clarification of the rights of EU citizens in the UK.

    However, MEPs made clear, in its plenary session, May 18, that negotiations over Britain's exit fee — the amount it owed under existing obligations — as well as the issue over EU citizens' rights would have to come ahead of any trade deal.

    ​"The European Union never likes to take things in parallel. It works in a gradual process. This is something that the EU will want to maintain with the UK as well. It will tackle each issue first, before moving on to a trade deal," Dr. Theofanis Exadaktylos, Senior Lecturer in European Politics in the University of Surrey, England. 

    "The UK first needs to leave and then we can decide what sort of relationship it scan have with the EU in terms of trade. That makes perfect sense, because you cannot start agreeing on a bilateral trade deal while there is another regime in place that still remains to be settled.

    "It would be like trying to get another mortgage while you still have a mortgage with your current house. What the EU is saying is that, once you're out of the EU, you will just have to wait in line like everybody else," Dr. Exadaktylos told Sputnik.

    ​"Let's consider the fact that there is a trade deal in place with Singapore, which has been in place since 2013, which still remains to be ratified as a trade deal — and that's four years. So, if we think about previous bilateral trade deals with different countries, it takes a lot of time. It's about trying to coordinate 27 member states' interests, plus any business interests that come with it.

    Theresa May has called a snap general election, June 8, in order to gain a bigger majority in parliament, demanding British citizens give her a mandate to fight for the best deal for Britain.

    "The next five years are the most challenging that Britain has faced in my lifetime. Brexit will define us: our place in the world, our economic security and our future prosperity. So now more than ever, Britain needs a strong and stable government to get the best Brexit deal for our country and its people," May said in the foreword to her party's 2017 election manifesto.

    "I think she was [unrealistic]. I think she was just trying to set the tone on how she would try to negotiate things. We still have two years ahead of us — and that's big in terms of political time. Maybe some things can be sped up, but I am not sure the two processes can go in parallel," Dr. Exadaktylos told Sputnik.

    "I think what Theresa May was suggesting in that original letter was more a political statement rather than a technocratic statement. I think it was to satisfy the internal [British] public, while I think the knows what she can and what she cannot within the European Union."

    Related:

    The Lesser Spotted 'Re-Leaver': Don't Believe YouGov's Brexit Propaganda
    Poll Shows Lack of Support for Trade Deal Priority in Brexit Talks
    Mogherini: Brexit Not to Shake EU Defense Capabilities
    Brexit Creates 'Complex Legal Minefield' as UK Rolls Up 40 Years of EU Law
    UK Conservative Party Reaffirms No Brexit Deal Better Than Bad Deal - Manifesto
    Tags:
    brexit, Brexit negotiations, Brexit talks, EU membership, UK Parliament, European Parliament, European Union, Donald Tusk, Theresa May, Europe, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Cold Facts
    Cold Facts
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok