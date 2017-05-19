Unlike Politicians, Foreign Intel Bodies Want to Work With Moscow - Russia's SC

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The eighth international high-level meeting on security issues will be held on May 23-25 in the Russian city of Tver. A record high number of representatives from over 80 nations are expected to attend the event. The delegations will comprise security council secretaries, presidential aides, ministers and intelligence officials.

"There is such readiness… The politicians used to call for limiting communication with Russia, the intelligence workers are subordinate to them in a certain degree. And, certainly, they do not advertise these contacts. But they actually arrive in a bilateral format, communicate on a regular basis… We see, that the intention to communicate with us is growing," Patrushev said in an interview with Rossiya 24 channel.

Patrushev stressed that intelligence officers from a number of EU states have expressed their readiness to visit the upcoming meeting of the security councils' heads, despite the objection of EU officials.

"Although EU officials advised against participation in this work, they [intelligence workers] personally decided to take part," Patrushev added.