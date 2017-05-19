Register
15:17 GMT +319 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Sberbank CEO German Gref

    US Demonstrates 'Paranoid Attutude' Toward Russia - Russia's Sberbank CEO

    © RIA Novosti. Ruslan Krivobok
    Politics
    Get short URL
    17611

    The current state of relations between Russia and the United States is rather complex and there are some signs of Washington's "paranoid attitude" toward Moscow and contacts with Russian officials, CEO of Russia's largest bank Sberbank Herman Gref said Friday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Sberbank CEO pointed out that some of the statements made by the US officials or media were rather shocking and absurd.

    "From what we see here in Russia and from the programs we see from the U.S., the unfolding situation is fairly complex. And there are certain signs of a certain… paranoid attitude to Russia and to every single contact with Russia real or imagined," Gref said in an interview with CNBC broadcaster.

     

    Gref stressed it was too early to judge the success of Donald Trump's presidency, adding that relations between the United States and Russia were unlikely to change for the better. Speaking about anti-Russian sanctions, Gref said they really had a negative impact on Russian economy.

    "Well, I have to say that this has had an effect on us in the last two years… The inability to access international markets is painful for us," Gref said.

    Russia Has Enough Reasons to Set Commission on US Meddling in Internal Affairs - Lawmaker

    The Sberbank CEO added that the prospects of sanctions lifting were rather uncertain.

    Since the beginning of the United States' most recent presidential race, US media have speculated about Trump's campaign team's alleged ties to Russia and claimed that Russia might have influenced the results of the election.

    Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov meets with Council of Europe Secretary General Jagland (File)
    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Declassified Humor: Lavrov, CoE Head Joke About Secret Information Handling (VIDEO)
    In January, the US intelligence community presented a report on Russian activities, expressing, with a high degree of confidence, that Russia's goal was to influence the election so that Trump would win. In March, then FBI Director James Comey said that the investigation into the the alleged links between Trump's team and the Kremlin had begun in July 2016.

    Speculations about Russian interference have already led to the resignation of National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who was accused of having ties with Russia after it was revealed that he had misled senior Trump administration officials about the extent of his conversations with Russian ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak.

    Earlier in May, Trump fired Comey over the poor handling of the investigation into the Hillary Clinton private server and email scandal. However, many believe that the decision is connected with the Russian probe, as Comey reportedly was seeking funding to extend the bureau’s inquiry.

    Russian officials have repeatedly denied charges of interfering in the US elections, saying the allegations are absurd and represent an attempt to divert the US public’s attention from revealed instances corruption as well as other pressing domestic issues.

    Tags:
    Herman Gref, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian Anti-Aircraft Missile Troops Hold Drills in Moscow Region
    Russian Anti-Aircraft Missile Troops Hold Drills in Moscow Region
    Cold Facts
    Cold Facts
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok