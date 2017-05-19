All Four Candidates for Iranian Presidency Cast Ballots

TEHRAN (Sputnik) — All four candidates for Iranian presidency have already cast their ballots in the presidential election, Sputnik correspondent reported Friday.
Four candidates are running for presidency, namely, incumbent President Hasan Rouhani, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) Ayatollah Ebrahim Raeisi, former Vice President Mostafa Hashemi-Taba, and head of the Islamic Coalition Party’s Central Council Mostafa Aqa-Mirsalim.
The candidate who receives over 50 percent of votes, will become the next Iranian president. However, in case no candidate crosses the threshold, Iran will have to hold another round of election.
