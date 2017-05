MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Speaking to the Rossiya 24 broadcaster, Patrushev noted that despite the success of countering terrorism in the Middle East, their structure was not decreasing.

"They are sustaining themselves quite effectively with new fighters which are joining them. As we liberate the Syrian territory, or as the territory of Iraq is being liberated, they shift to Libya or Afghanistan. In reality, their numbers are not reducing," the Russian official said.