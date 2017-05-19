Register
12:14 GMT +319 May 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks at a news conference near the United Nations General Assembly in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., September 22, 2016

    Who Is Iranian President Hassan Rouhani

    © REUTERS/ Lucas Jackson
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 16 0 0

    Iran is holding its presidential election on Friday, in which incumbent leader Hassan Rouhani is expected to be reelected with over 60 percent of vote, according to recent polls.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Rouhani was born on November 12, 1948 in Sorkheh, a city in Iran's northern Semnan Province.

    Before entering university, Rouhani took seminary classes in Qom Hawza, Iran's largest Islamic seminary school. He then went on to graduate from the University of Tehran with a bachelor's degree in judicial law. He continued his studies in Glasgow's Caledonian University in the United Kingdom, from which he received two degrees: Master of Philosophy in law and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in constitutional law.

    Between 1980 and 2000, Rouhani served as a member of the Iranian parliament.

    Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (R) sits next to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) during the opening session of the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 22, 2014
    © AFP 2017/ ERIC PIERMONT
    Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (R) sits next to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) during the opening session of the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 22, 2014

    An Iranian woman casts her ballot for the presidential elections at a polling station in Tehran on May 19, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ Behrouz MEHRI
    What Russia Has to Say About Presidential Election in Iran
    During the war between Iraq and Iran in 1980-1988, Rounhani occupied leading positions in the Iranian Armed Forces command. From 1983 to 1988, he was a member of the Supreme Defense Council, and between 1985 and 1991, served as the commander of the air defense forces. Rouhani held a short tenure as deputy commander of Iran's Armed Forces in 1988-1989.

    Since 1989, Rouhani has been working in the Supreme National Security Council of Iran. He had served as the Сouncil's secretary in 1989-2005 and as national security adviser to Iran's president in 2000-2005. Rouhani represented Iran as a chief negotiator in the international talks on the country' nuclear program in between 2003 and 2005.

    In this Wednesday, May 10, 2017 photo, an Iranian man walks past electoral posters and hand written slogans for presidential election candidates in downtown Tehran, Iran
    © AP Photo/ Ebrahim Noroozi
    Presidential Election in Iran: Three Factors Give Rouhani Good Shot at Second Term

    Rouhani has also worked as a member of Iran's Expediency Council since 1991, and a member of the nation's Assembly of Experts since 1999.

    From 1992 to 2013, he occupied the position as head of the Center for Strategic Research of Iran.

    Rouhani was elected Iran's president on June 14, 2013, after 18 million Iranians voted in support of his candidacy. Two months later, he was officially sworn in as president. His term expires on August 3, 2017.

    Around 100 books and scientific papers written by Rouhani have been published.

    Rouhani speaks Arab, English, German, Russian and French.

    Tags:
    presidential election, Hasan Rouhani, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian Anti-Aircraft Missile Troops Hold Drills in Moscow Region
    Russian Anti-Aircraft Missile Troops Hold Drills in Moscow Region
    Cold Facts
    Cold Facts
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok