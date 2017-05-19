Register
19 May 2017
    Beyond Sanctions: Italy's Economy Starves Without Russian Business

    © Flickr/ Sarah-Rose
    Despite EU sanctions against Moscow, Russia maintains a major trade turnover with Italy; Italian businesses are actively investing in Russia, President Putin said on Wednesday after his meeting with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni. Italian journalist Gennaro Sangiuliano explained to Sputnik why Italy needs Russia.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin
    © Sputnik/ Aleksey Nikolskyi
    Putin Says Claims Trump Gave Lavrov Secret Info Show 'Political Schizophrenia' in US
    Italy is one of the countries with which Russia has one of major trade turnover despite EU sanctions against Moscow. Italian businesses are actively investing in Russia, President Putin stated on Wednesday after his meeting with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

    Meanwhile, the Italian Prime Minsiter said that Italian companies have always had faith in the Russian market, adding that the trade ties between the states are improving.

    Sputnik Italia sat down with Gennaro Sangiuliano, Italian journalist and writer, deputy director of TG1 news service at the country's RAI channel, who explained why his home country needs Russia.

    "Italy and Russia have very close cultural and historic ties. Italy is very interested in the relationship with Russia at the geopolitical arena, given the deepest economic crisis it has been in for a decade already," he told Sputnik.

    "Italy is dependent on the Russian gas and wants to get back to the Russian market. Rome hopes that it might play a decisive role in restoring of the ties between Russia and the EU. After strengthening of the France-Germany axis, Rome does not have enough weight in the EU because it does not have a serious leader. This has led to the misperception of Italy at the international arena," the journalist said.

    By reuniting Russia with the EU, Italy could have restored its weight at the international geopolitical arena, he further elaborated. Much now depends on Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, who unlike previous Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, is able to make an agreement with conflicting parties, including President Putin.

    Putin and Gentiloni have already met twice, he said, and it could be a positive sign.

    A Libyan waves the national flag
    © AP Photo/ Mohammad Hannon
    Putin Says Hope Exists for Restoring Peace in Libya, Russia Ready to Help
    Italy, he said, wanted to invite Russia to the G7 Summit and is now going to voice Russia's point of view at the upcoming 43rd G7 summit in Taormina, Sicily, which is set to be held on May 26–27.

    Italy is in need of Russia's help in the solution of the Libyan crisis, he added. The situation in Libya has deteriorated due to the policies of Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. The country has been virtually left to sink, he said. This has resulted in the uncontrolled stream of refugees into Italy and Rome is interested in stabilizing Libya. Russia, Sangiuliano said, is the only country which can influence Khalifa Haftar, the head of the Libyan National Army.

    "Italy needs an access to the Russian market, while Russia needs Italy's high technologies for the developments of its economy. So both countries are interested in the economic ties between them," he told Sputnik.

    The journalist pointed out that ordinary Italians are not interested in the Ukrainian crisis, which was the major reason behind the sanctions imposed on Moscow, and thus they do not understand why these sanctions were introduced. On the other hand, he says, the Italians see and appreciate Russia's contribution to the fight against terrorism.

    Regardless the sanctions and deteriorating political situation in the world, Russia and Italy continue to develop their bilateral relations. Putin had good relations with all the Italian leaders, and Silvio Berlusconi in particular. He seems to be on good terms with Paolo Gentiloni. We are going to see in the nearest future whether they are be able to set up steady diplomatic partnership between their countries, the journalist concluded.

    Tags:
    assistance, bilateral ties, cooperation, bilateral contacts, European Union, Gennaro Sangiuliano, Paolo Gentiloni, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Italy
