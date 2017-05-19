Free Syrian Army Freezes Opposition HNC Delegation Membership at Geneva Talks

GENEVA (Sputnik) — Free Syrian Army factions currently present in Geneva have decided to freeze their participation in the ongoing round of intra-Syrian talks as part of the opposition's High Negotiations Committee (HNC) delegation, criticizing the decision-making process in it, a paper obtained by Sputnik on Thursday reads.

"Sultan Murat, Faylak ash-Sham, Jaysh as-Thawra, Jaysh Yarmouk, Harakat Tahrir Watan and Coalition of south forces, Ahrar ash-Sham and Shamiyya Front have decided to freeze participation in the negotiations delegation starting from today, " the paper dated of May 18 reads.

According to the paper, the reasons are "absence of clearness of decision-making process [inside the delegation]," "lack of negotiations strategy, " as well as "the relations between the HNC and the negotiation delegation [in Geneva], which doesn't fit serve the Syria revolution", the paper reads.

Geneva has been hosting a sixth round of UN-backed peace talks between the Syrian government and various opposition factions since Tuesday. The negotiations are focused on four main issues – anti-terrorism action, a new constitution, elections and governance in a post-war Syria.

At the start of the talks, UN’s special envoy for Syria Steffan de Mistura presented all parties with a plan to create a consultative mechanism on Syrian constitutional matters, drawing instant criticism from the HNC, which attacked nearly every point of the initiative and demanded clarifications.