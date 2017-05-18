Trump Set to Help Colombia Combat Cocaine Production, Illicit Financing

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States is determined to help Colombia combat cocaine production and eradicate drug trafficking networks, US President Donald Trump said after a meeting with Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos on Thursday.
"Today, I affirm the United States willingness to assist Colombia’s strategy to target and eliminate drug trafficking networks, illicit financing, coca cultivation and cocaine production of which there is far too much," Trump stated.
All comments
Show new comments (0)