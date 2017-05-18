President Trump Holds Joint Press Conference with Colombian Counterpart Santos

Trump's comments focused on drug crimes taking place in both Colombia and the US, including record-high drug production in Colombia, which Trump hopes Santos will remedy "quickly." He also said the "Venezuelan problem" is one of the biggest topics in need of international cooperation.

Concerning nomination of former FBI Director Robert Mueller as Special Counsel to investigate Trump, Trump said it was the continuation of a massive "witch hunt." "Believe me, there's no collusion," Trump said, "between certainly myself and my campaign."

Trump noted that Mueller's appointment "divides" the country, but that he respected the decision.

Trump said "there's no food, there's violence" in Venezuela, adding it has been an "unbelievably poor run country." The country was once a "very, very wealthy country" but now it is "poverty stricken," according to Trump.

Trump said "No, no next question" when asked if he told Comey to shut down ex-FBI Director James Comey's investigation into ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Comey was fired on May 9.