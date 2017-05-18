Brazilian Supreme Court Authorizes Opening of Investigation Against President

Batista also presented the Supreme Court and Brazilian newspaper O Globo with a recording that allegedly provided evidence of Temer encouraging one of his subordinates, former federal deputy Rodrigo Lourdes, to "resolve" a matter with JBS holding company J&F.
In a dramatic development, photographs revealing the bribe involving Michel Temer and Aécio Neves were released on Thursday, again, by O Globo. The photos show Loures delivering an amount of 500,000 reals ($159,400), which supposedly would represent the first part of a promised value of 480 million reals.
Temer has denied the allegations and is expected to make a public statement about the allegations later in the day.
