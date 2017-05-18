Gorbachev: Russia, US Should Do Away With Tensions in Bilateral Relations

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On May 12, Gorbachev met in Moscow with representatives of US civil society, the International Foundation for Socio-Economic and Political Studies known as the Gorbachev Foundation, according to a statement issued on Thursday.

"Now, when the relations between Russia and the United States are very concerning, the public diplomacy, activities of the civil society are especially needed. We should not bear with the new strain of tensions and confrontation resembling the Cold War era. It is necessary to act, to demand the renewal of the serious dialogue from the politicians," Gorbachev said.

The former Soviet leader said he believed that the Russian-US joint experience in ceasing the confrontation at the end of the Cold War was useful nowadays.

Gorbachev added that the parties must respect each other, hold the dialogue as equal partners and find joint solutions to the existing problems.