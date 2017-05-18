Western 'Attempts to Carry Out Color Revolutions in Russia Futile'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Western "spin doctors" have not abandoned plans to carry out color revolution scenarios in Russia, but these attempts are futile, Secretary of Russia's Security Council Nikolai Patrushev, said.

"Color revolutions are already a traditional political tool used by certain countries, aimed at destroying statehood and sovereignty under the pretext of democratization," Patrushev said in an interview with the Rossiiskaya Gazeta newspaper.

"They do not hesitate in choosing methods of fueling protest moods — from speculation on temporary socio-economic difficulties to outright lies. At the same time, they are increasing propaganda activity in Russia via the Internet," he said.

According to Patrushev, the Russian authorities have a strong grip on the internal situation in the country and will prevent any provocative and illegal actions.

"Attempts to carry out 'color revolutions' in our country are futile," the official stressed.