Trump Calls Appointment of Special Prosecutor in Russia Probe ‘Witch Hunt’

© AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite GOP Senator Says Time for Independent Commission or Special Prosecutor

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Justice Department appointed Mueller as special counsel to oversee the investigation into potential Russian collusion with the Trump campaign.

"With all of the illegal acts that took place in the Clinton campaign & Obama Administration, there was never a special councel appointed! This is the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history!" Trump stated in a Twitter message on Thursday.

Russia has repeatedly denied US claims that it meddled in the vote, calling such allegations absurd. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said Moscow did not have official contacts with Trump's team during the presidential campaign.