Kremlin Declines to Comment on US Congressmen Proposals on Trump's Impeachment

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, US Congressman Al Green called for Trump's impeachment during the US House of Representatives session.

The same day, Congressman Justin Amash has become first Republican who raised in an interview the possibility of impeaching President Donald Trump.

"I consider the question to be incorrect, we do not interfere in the internal affairs of the US and are not going to interfere," Peskov told reporters when asked whether the Kremlin is calculating a possible scenario of interaction with the US in case of impeachment of the incumbent president.

© REUTERS/ Carlos Barria US Congressman Green Calls for Trump's Impeachment During House Session

According to a survey by Public Policy Polling released on Tuesday, some 48 percent of US voters believe Trump should be impeached, for the first time exceeding those who oppose the idea.

The poll attributed the backlash against Trump to the firing of FBI Director James Comey, as well as widespread opposition to legislation approved by the House of Representatives that would rollback benefits under Obamacare.