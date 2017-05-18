Register
18 May 2017
    The Russian Federation flag flies above the Russian embassy in Washington, DC.

    Russia, US 'Doomed' to Positive Cooperation - Russian Ambassador to US Candidate

    © AFP 2017/ Mario TAMA
    Politics
    Russia and the United States are "doomed" to positive cooperation, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Anatoly Antonov who is the candidate for the post of the Russian ambassador to the US replacing Sergei Kislyak said.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Moscow regrets that much negativity remains in ties with Washington, he added.

    "There is much negativity in the Russian-US ties nowadays, this is regrettable. We always task ourselves with fixing this tendency … It is about the need to convince our US colleagues that equal, neighborly relations correspond to the interests of the people of both Russia and the United States," Antonov said.

    Russia and the United States support the strengthening of the international mechanism of non-proliferation, he said.

    "I believe that many of Russia’s and US strategic goals and tasks coincide. Both Russia and the United States support strengthening of the international regime of non-proliferation."

    On Wednesday, the international committee of the Russian State Duma considered Antonov’s candidacy for the post of the country’s ambassador ot the United States. According to a Sputnik source, the lawmakers supported it.

    Russia's Deputy Defense Minister Anatoly Antonov during a briefing on the situation in Syria at the ministry's Press Cente
    © Sputnik/ Министерство обороны РФ
    Russian Parl't Committee Backs Deputy FM's Candidacy for Post of New Envoy to US Replacing Kislyak
    Currently, Sergei Kislyak serves as the Russian envoy to the United States. Anatoly Antonov previously served as the Deputy Defense Minister of Russia.

    According to Russian media reports, the decision to appoint Antonov, who is considered to be an advocate of taking a hard line toward the United States, was made in autumn 2016, with Moscow believing Hillary Clinton would win the US presidential election. However, despite Donald Trump becoming the President of the United States, Antonov still remains the top candidate for the office, sources told Kommersant newspaper.

    Antonov graduated from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations University (MGIMO) in 1978 and spent over 30 years in the Foreign Ministry, with his work being focused on issues of security and disarmament. In February 2011 Antonov became Deputy Defense Minister. He was appointed Deputy Foreign Minister on December 28, 2016.

    Tags:
    Anatoly Antonov, Russia, United States
