This is What Putin and Macron Discuss in Their First Phone Talks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron stressed in a phone conversation the importance of further cooperation within the framework of the Normandy Four format on the basis of the Minsk agreements, the Kremlin said Thursday.

"A telephone conversation of Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron took place … [The sides] expressed mutual readiness to develop the traditionally friendly Russian-French relations in the political, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian and other sectors," the Kremlin said.

According to the statement Putin also congratulated Macron on his inauguration and forming of the new government.

"[The sides] in particular stressed the importance of further cooperation within the framework of the Normandy Format on the reconciliation of the intra-Ukrainian crisis on the basis of the Minsk agreements," the statement read.

The presidents also discussed the possibilities of upcoming personal contacts.

"[The sides] agreed to work together on current regional and international issues, including countering terrorism," the statement read.

Macron won the second round of the presidential election in France, gathering support of over 66 percent of voters. He officially assumed presidency from Francois Hollande on May 14.