Tapping Ex-FBI Head to Lead Russia Probe Likely to Hurt Russia-US Ties

Trump Team Knew About FBI Probe Into Flynn Before Naming Him Top Security Aide

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On Wednesday, US Justice Ministry selected former FBI Director Robert Muller to serve as special prosecutor to probe into Russia's alleged meddling in the US presidential election held in 2016.

"It is likely that this [Muller's appointment] may have negative impact on the relations between Russian and the United States, in case Trump succumbs to the pressure and starts to argue that he has no plans on cooperating with Russia, including in the sphere of countering international terrorism," Ozerov, the chairman of the Russian upper house of parliament’s committee on defense and security, said.

In late 2016, reports emerged suggesting that US intelligence discovered an alleged Russian hack of Republican National Committee (RNC) computers during the election campaign, but no leaks followed. The Democratic National Committee's (DNC) computers were also hacked this summer, resulting in a number of compromising leaks.

The CIA claimed Russia deliberately targeted the Clinton’s presidential campaign, because it wanted Trump to win, while the FBI has reportedly reached opposite conclusions from the same raw intelligence. Russia has repeatedly refuted the allegations.