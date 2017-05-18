New US Sanctions on Damascus Allies to Hinder Anti-Terror Fight in Syria

© AP Photo/ Ebrahim Noroozi 'Hostile Attempt': Iran Blasts US Over New Sanctions Against Missile Development

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, the US House of Representatives passed the law on imposing sanctions against foreign backers providing support, including military, to Syrian President Bashar Assad and his alleged human rights abuses.

"The law, which basically forces the US President to impose sanctions on Syrian President Bashar Assad and his allies will further complicate the situation in Syria and the fight with international terrorism on its territory… This law is clearly destructive for the Syrian peace process," Slutsky told the reporters.

Slutsky said that while Russia, Iran and Turkey were working on creating safe zones in Syria, US lawmakers were not helping in this process and even obstructing it.

According to the Russian lawmaker, this measure was another proof of the split in the US political establishment.

"While President Donald Trump urges to fight terrorism in Syria, and not Assad, supporters of the previous administration continue fighting for the deposition of Assad's government at any cost," Slutsky said.

Russia has been carrying out air strikes in Syria against the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) since September 30, 2015, at the request of Assad. Targets are selected on the basis of intelligence data from Russia, Syria, Iraq and Iran.

The United States has also been conducting air strikes in Syria, but without the authorization of the country's government.