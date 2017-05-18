Armenian President Accepts Government's Resignation

YEREVAN (Sputnik) — According to the Armenian constitution, the government has to resign on the first day of work of the newly elected parliament. The president then has to appoint a new prime minister within 10 days after the government's resignation, after which a new government must be formed within the next 20 days.

"[The president's decision is] to accept the resignation of the government," the decree published on the president's website read.

© AP Photo/ Davit Hakobyan Armenia's Ruling Party Wins Parliamentary Election With Nearly 50% of Votes

Members of the incumbent government will continue fulfilling their responsibilities until their replacements are nominated.

On Wednesday, Eduard Sharmazanov, the spokesman of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), said that his party would suggest to the president that incumbent Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan remain in office.

As of the April 2 election, the RPA, Tsarukyan Alliance, Yelq Faction, and Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) faction hold 58, 31, nine, and seven parliament seats, respectively.