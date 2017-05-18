Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Starting Official Visit to Cyprus on Thursday

© Sputnik/ Yuriy Somov NATO Military Committee Possesses No Knowledge on Nature of Information Trump Gave Lavrov

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is starting on Thursday his official visit to the capital of Cyprus, Nicosia, during which he is set to meet with the country's leadership and take part in the meeting of the Council of Europe's Committee of Ministers.

On May 19, Lavrov will attend the 127th session of the committee which will focus, among other issues, on the Council of Europe's policy toward neighboring regions and cooperation with the European Union.

On May 20, the minister is expected to meet with Сyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides to discuss a wide range of bilateral, regional and international issues, paying special attention to the inter-communal talks within the framework of Cyprus settlement.