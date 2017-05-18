Chinese, South Korean Presidents Could Meet in July, August

© AFP 2017/ MENAHEM KAHANA China Connecting People: Top South, North Korean Officials Hold Talks in Beijing

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — South Korean President Moon Jae-in could meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping for talks in July and August, Korea’s special envoy to China Lee Hae-chan told reporters on Thursday.

"I will deliver such opinions [to the Chinese side]," Lee said at the airport before departing to Beijing, as quoted by the national news agency Yonhap.

An opportunity will arise when the two leaders attend the G20 Summit in the German city Hamburg on July 7-8. The presidents may also meet on August 24 when their countries mark 25 years of diplomatic ties.

Lee reportedly said his trip to Beijing would focus on bilateral economic relations, tourism and differences over South Korea’s decision to bring a US missile system called THAAD to the peninsula in response to the North’s missile and nuclear activity, which will also be discussed.