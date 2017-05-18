Register
02:53 GMT +318 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Fox News Headquarters

    Fox & Friendless: Republicans Refuse to Defend Trump on Cable News

    © AP Photo/ Mary Altaffer
    Politics
    Get short URL
    111423

    Fox News, a conservative cable TV network, couldn’t find anyone to stand up for Trump’s antics regarding the his relationship with former FBI Director James Comey – and it could be a sign that the dynamic between Trump and the GOP is the most tumultuous it’s ever been.

    "We’ve tried tonight to get Republicans to come out and talk” about the Comey memo, but Fox could not find even one Republican lawmaker “willing to go on camera tonight,” Fox host Bret Baier said Tuesday.

    Vice President Mike Pence, second from left, and Secret Service Director Joseph Clancy stand as President Donald Trump shakes hands with FBI Director James Comey during a reception for inaugural law enforcement officers and first responders in the Blue Room of the White House, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 in Washington
    © AP Photo/ Alex Brandon
    Comey's Memo About Meeting With Trump Leaves Unanswered Questions - Ryan

    Trump pressured Comey to drop the Bureau’s investigation into ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, according to a memo allegedly written by Comey that a source told the New York Times about on Tuesday. The existence of the memo was later corroborated by other sources to other outlets. “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go,” Trump reportedly said.

    When the White House announced that Comey had been let go from his position at the FBI, Trump’s surrogates cited a recommendation from deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and US Attorney General Jeff Sessions as motivation for the move. Two days later, Trump left his surrogates out to dry when he stated he was determined to fire Comey “regardless of recommendation,” and that he had considered “this Russia thing” before making the decision.

    Some analysts have argued that this sequence further deteriorated the trustworthiness of Trump’s media representatives. White House observers have also said Trump’s shifty maneuvers with the media demotivated establishment Republicans from defending him.

    “They’ve just watched over the last 10 days, people who went out on a limb on the Comey firing and said it was result of the memo from the deputy Attorney General, and had their limb sawed off by Donald Trump himself without a flinch,” pundit Charles Krauthammer said.

    Trump used the Tuesday’s events as fodder for a campaign fundraising email. “SABOTAGE,” the subject line said. “You already knew the media was out to get us. But sadly it's not just the fake news … There are people within our own unelected bureaucracy that want to sabotage President Trump and our entire America First movement," the email to Trump’s supporters began. 

    Related:

    Federal Probe Into Fox News’ Harassment Settlements, Racial Culture Expands
    Fox News: More Employees Sue Network Over Racial Harassment
    More Fox News Drama: Advertisers Dropping From O’Reilly’s Show Amid Scandal
    Fox News Invites Fake Swedish Defense Advisor to Clarify Trump's Remarks
    Fox News Settles $20M Sex Harassment Suit With Former Host Gretchen Carlson
    Tags:
    White House, FBI, Michael Flynn, James Comey, Rod Rosenstein, Jeff Sessions, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dress to Impress: The Most Daring Outfits of the Cannes Film Festival
    Dress to Impress: The Most Daring Outfits of the Cannes Film Festival
    Top Secret
    Top Secret
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok