WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US House of Representatives passed legislation on Wednesday to impose sanctions against foreign backers serving as resources to the Syrian government of President Bashar Assad and supports its alleged human rights abuses.

"This legislation is designed to increase the cost to Assad and his outside backers by targeting the sectors of the economy that allow Assad to murder with impunity," US Congressman Ed Royce stated on the House floor on Wednesday. "Under the bill, foreign companies and banks will have to choose between doing business with the regime or with the United States. It would also sanction anyone who flies weapons or fighters into Syria to support the Assad regime."