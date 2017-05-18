Register
    Foreign Ministers vote during a UN Security Council meeting on Syria at the United Nations in New York on December 18, 2015

    US Tries to Interfere in Venezuelan Affairs Through UN Security Council - Envoy

    © AFP 2017/ TIMOTHY A. CLARY
    Venezuelan Ambassador to the United Nations Rafael Ramirez says that the United States is misinterpreting the situation in Venezuela as posing a threat to international peace and security, but as a domestic matter it should not be on the UN Security Council’s agenda.

    Opposition supporters clash with riot police during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 8, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Garcia Rawlins
    Total of Over 2,000 People Detained In Venezuela Since Protests Begin
    UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — The United States is misinterpreting the situation in Venezuela as posing a threat to international peace and security, but as a domestic matter it should not be on the UN Security Council’s agenda, Venezuelan Ambassador to the United Nations Rafael Ramirez told reporters.

    "We reject the flagrant intention of the United States to bring the Venezuelan situation as an issue in the Security Council. We are out of the Security Council agenda because we will never be a threat to peace and security at international or regional level," Ramirez said on Wednesday. "They [United States] tries every time to interfere in our domestic issues."

    Earlier on Wednesday, the UN Security Council held a closed meeting at the request of the United States on the recent developments in Venezuela.

    Ramirez explained that all members of the Security Council had a chance to express their point of view, but there were no calls to continue the consideration on the issue within the framework of the Security Council.

    The ambassador acknowledged Venezuela is facing a multitude of problems, but he emphasized they are an internal economic and not a political issue. Ramirez added that the government in Caracas is actively working to resolve them.

    The opposition protests started in Venezuela in early April, sparked by the decision of the country’s Supreme Court to curb the powers of the National Assembly.

    Despite the decision having been reversed almost immediately, the opposition took to the streets, demanding the resignation of the judges and a snap election. More than 40 people have been killed in result of the protests, according to reports.

    Tags:
    UN Security Council, Venezuela, United States
