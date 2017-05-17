Register
23:51 GMT +317 May 2017
Live
    Search
    German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen addresses the Counter DAESH contingent at Incirlik airbase in the southern city of Adana, Turkey, July 1, 2016

    Turkey Bans Bundestag Visit to Incirlik Over PKK Supporters in Delegation

    © REUTERS/ Bundeswehr
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 8361

    A Turkish lawmaker representing the ruling Justice and Development Party claims that turkey blocked a German lawmakers’ visit to the Incirlik airbase because there is a threat that politicians supporting the Kurdistan Workers’ Party could be included in the delegation.

    A Turkish Air Force warplane takes off from the Incirlik Air Base, in the outskirts of the city of Adana, southeastern Turkey.
    © AP Photo/ Emrah Gurel
    Jordan 'Can't Become Alternative' to Turkey's Incirlik Base for Germany
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Turkey blocked a German lawmakers’ visit to the Incirlik airbase because there is a threat that politicians supporting the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) could be included in the delegation, Mustafa Yeneroglu, a Turkish lawmaker representing the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), told Sputnik on Wednesday.

    On Monday, the German Foreign Ministry said the visit by German lawmakers to the country's troops stationed at Incirlik was stalled by the Turkish side a day before it was due to take place.

    “Turkey canceled the visit of the German lawmakers to the Incirlik base because this delegation may embrace people openly supporting the PKK. That is a situation absolutely unacceptable for Turkey. We know that there is a defense commission in the [German] parliament. It includes members of the Left Party [Die Linke] that openly support the Kurdistan Workers’ Party," Yeneroglu said pointing out that the request for the visit was submitted by the defense commission.

    He said that the Turkish Foreign Ministry would examine the list of the lawmakers willing to visit the base and make the final decision on the issue.

    Yeneroglu noted that Jordan could not become an alternative for deploying the German troops instead of Turkey, referring to the remarks of Merkel, who said that Germany considered relocating troops from Incirlik to Jordan.

    “Everybody knows in Germany that Jordan cannot become the alternative for Incirlik – that is just impossible because that will mean the relocation of all the coalition forces, not only Germans, to Jordan and this is an issue that cannot be seriously discussed at a technical level now,” the lawmaker added.

    The Turkish Incirlik air base stations hundreds of German personnel and several Tornado jets to carry out airstrikes against the the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) in Iraq and Syria alongside the United States and several other NATO member states.

    Related:

    Incirlik Crisis: Are German Armed Forces Really Planning to Leave Military Base?
    Eye for an Eye: Why Ankara Doesn't Allow German Lawmakers to Visit Incirlik Base
    Germany Views Jordan as Alternative for Troop Relocation From Turkey's Incirlik
    Turkey Doesn't Let German MPs Visit Incirlik Airbase ... Again
    Tags:
    Incirlik Air Base, Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dress to Impress: The Most Daring Outfits of the Cannes Film Festival
    Dress to Impress: The Most Daring Outfits of the Cannes Film Festival
    Top Secret
    Top Secret
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok