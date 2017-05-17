US Renews Sanctions Waiver for Iran Under Nuclear Deal Despite Trump's Criticism

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On April 19, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson accused the Iranian government of sponsoring terrorism and announced a JCPOA review , ordered by the US president, that could potentially dissolve the agreement, while at the same time confirming that Iran was fulfilling its obligations under the JCPOA.

Trump has repeatedly slammed the Iranian nuclear deal and calling it disastrous for Israel.

"In addition to the actions taken today, we are communicating to the US Congress that the United States continues to waive sanctions as required to continue implementing US sanctions-lifting commitments in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action," the release stated.

A large part of the international anti-Iranian sanctions, including the deprivation of access to frozen assets, ban on purchasing passenger planes, and sale of oil and coal, was lifted after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) verified in January 2016 Iran’s compliance with the terms of the JCPOA. However, the United States imposed new sanctions against Iran in February 2017 over its January medium-range ballistic missile test.

In July 2015, the JCPOA nuclear agreement was reached with international mediators to ensure the peaceful nature of the country's nuclear program.