Democrats Going to Do Whatever It Takes to Impeach Trump

Donald Trump's political opponents are not twiddling their thumbs while pushing ahead with their effort to impeach the US president, Russian political analyst Mikhail Sinelnikov-Orishak told Radio Sputnik.

Indeed, according to The Hill, 33 Democratic members of the House Oversight Committee and House Judiciary Committee have demanded an "immediate" investigation of President Trump, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and top White House aides.

In a letter addressed to the chairmen of the committees the Democrats referred to the dismissal of former FBI Director James Comey and an unverified report that Trump allegedly disclosed highly classified "code word" information to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak.

"Given the gravity of the events that have occurred over the past several weeks, there is simply no reasonable question that the Oversight Committee and Judiciary Committee should already be conducting a robust investigation of these issues that includes public hearings, document requests, and interviews and depositions. It is unacceptable to continue ignoring these scandals," the letter said.

Moreover, earlier The New York Times claimed that back in February 2017 President Trump asked Comey "to shut down the federal investigation" into his former national security adviser, Michael T. Flynn.

According to Sinelnikov-Orishak, the true reason behind the media fuss over the recent developments in the White House is the Democrats' firm intention to impeach Trump.

As David Gergen, who advised former presidents Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton, recently told CNN, President Trump may find himself in "impeachment territory" if the story of his attempt to shut down the FBI's investigation into Flynn turns out to be true.

For his part, US Congressman Al Green called for the impeachment of Trump on Wednesday while delivering his speech on the floor of the House of Representatives.

Rep. Al Green (D-TX) on the House floor calls for President Trump to be impeached pic.twitter.com/yi1oPizkyI — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) 17 мая 2017 г.

​Meanwhile, on the same day, US Congressman Justin Amash became the first Republican who raised the issue of the potential impeachment of the US president in his interview with The Hill newspaper.

When asked by the media whether Trump's alleged effort to stop the inquiry into Flynn would merit impeachment, Amash responded, "Yes."

"It cannot be said that the impeachment is an impossible thing in the US, but it is quite difficult," Sinelnikov-Orishak told Radio Sputnik.

He recalled that former US President Richard Nixon, who was subjected to the impeachment procedure, wasn't actually impeached but resigned from office on August 9, 1974.

The impeachment of the US president would deal a heavy blow to American political institutions, the Russian political analyst believes. Furthermore, there are not so many people who really desire it, he added.

According to Sinelnikov-Orishak, right now Trump's opponents can only facilitate the creation of a Senate Commission and appoint a special prosecutor to exert substantial pressure on the US president trying to unearth as many damning facts about him as possible.

© AP Photo/ Alex Brandon Comey's Memo About Meeting With Trump Leaves Unanswered Questions - Ryan

Valeriy Garbuzov, director of the Institute for US and Canadian Studies at the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), echoes Sinelnikov-Orishak: according to the scholar, the mainstream media reports are unlikely to become the trigger for Trump's impeachment.

Garbuzov called attention to the fact that the impeachment procedure may take more than a year.

"I do not think that the article claiming that Trump asked the FBI director to suspend some investigative actions [into Flynn's case], will become the impetus for the commencement of the impeachment procedure," Garbuzov told RIA Novosti.

To kick off the procedure, the Democrats need a "critical mass" of facts, he noted. However, if they manage to accumulate enough evidence against Trump one cannot be quite sure that the Republicans will continue to support the president, the Russian scholar added.

"If such a scenario takes shape, a significant part of the [Republican] party members may endorse the impeachment of the US president," Garbuzov remarked, referring to deep divisions within the Republican Party.