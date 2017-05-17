Register
22:20 GMT +317 May 2017
Live
    Search
    US President Donald J. Trump delivers his first address to a joint session of Congress from the floor of the House of Representatives in Washington, DC, USA, 28 February 2017

    Democrats Going to Do Whatever It Takes to Impeach Trump

    © REUTERS/ Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 51427

    The media fuss over Donald Trump's alleged efforts to stop the investigation into Michael Flynn, FBI Director Comey's dismissal and the supposed disclosure of top-secret information by Trump to the Russians has the only purpose – to impeach the president, political analyst Mikhail Sinelnikov-Orishak told Radio Sputnik.

    Vice President Mike Pence, second from left, and Secret Service Director Joseph Clancy stand as President Donald Trump shakes hands with FBI Director James Comey during a reception for inaugural law enforcement officers and first responders in the Blue Room of the White House, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 in Washington
    © AP Photo/ Alex Brandon
    US Senate Judiciary Cmte. Asks FBI, White House for Papers on Trump-Comey Talks
    Donald Trump's political opponents are not twiddling their thumbs while pushing ahead with their effort to impeach the US president, Russian political analyst Mikhail Sinelnikov-Orishak told Radio Sputnik.

    Indeed, according to The Hill, 33 Democratic members of the House Oversight Committee and House Judiciary Committee have demanded an "immediate" investigation of President Trump, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and top White House aides.

    In a letter addressed to the chairmen of the committees the Democrats referred to the dismissal of former FBI Director James Comey and an unverified report that Trump allegedly disclosed highly classified "code word" information to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak.

    "Given the gravity of the events that have occurred over the past several weeks, there is simply no reasonable question that the Oversight Committee and Judiciary Committee should already be conducting a robust investigation of these issues that includes public hearings, document requests, and interviews and depositions. It is unacceptable to continue ignoring these scandals," the letter said.

    Moreover, earlier The New York Times claimed that back in February 2017 President Trump asked Comey "to shut down the federal investigation" into his former national security adviser, Michael T. Flynn.

    According to Sinelnikov-Orishak, the true reason behind the media fuss over the recent developments in the White House is the Democrats' firm intention to impeach Trump.

    As David Gergen, who advised former presidents Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton, recently told CNN, President Trump may find himself in "impeachment territory" if the story of his attempt to shut down the FBI's investigation into Flynn turns out to be true.

    For his part, US Congressman Al Green called for the impeachment of Trump on Wednesday while delivering his speech on the floor of the House of Representatives.

    ​Meanwhile, on the same day, US Congressman Justin Amash became the first Republican who raised the issue of the potential impeachment of the US president in his interview with The Hill newspaper.

    When asked by the media whether Trump's alleged effort to stop the inquiry into Flynn would merit impeachment, Amash responded, "Yes." 

    "It cannot be said that the impeachment is an impossible thing in the US, but it is quite difficult," Sinelnikov-Orishak told Radio Sputnik.

    He recalled that former US President Richard Nixon, who was subjected to the impeachment procedure, wasn't actually impeached but resigned from office on August 9, 1974.

    The impeachment of the US president would deal a heavy blow to American political institutions, the Russian political analyst believes. Furthermore, there are not so many people who really desire it, he added.

    According to Sinelnikov-Orishak, right now Trump's opponents can only facilitate the creation of a Senate Commission and appoint a special prosecutor to exert substantial pressure on the US president trying to unearth as many damning facts about him as possible.

    Vice President Mike Pence, second from left, and Secret Service Director Joseph Clancy stand as President Donald Trump shakes hands with FBI Director James Comey during a reception for inaugural law enforcement officers and first responders in the Blue Room of the White House, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 in Washington
    © AP Photo/ Alex Brandon
    Comey's Memo About Meeting With Trump Leaves Unanswered Questions - Ryan
    Valeriy Garbuzov, director of the Institute for US and Canadian Studies at the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), echoes Sinelnikov-Orishak: according to the scholar, the mainstream media reports are unlikely to become the trigger for Trump's impeachment.

    Garbuzov called attention to the fact that the impeachment procedure may take more than a year.

    "I do not think that the article claiming that Trump asked the FBI director to suspend some investigative actions [into Flynn's case], will become the impetus for the commencement of the impeachment procedure," Garbuzov told RIA Novosti.

    To kick off the procedure, the Democrats need a "critical mass" of facts, he noted. However, if they manage to accumulate enough evidence against Trump one cannot be quite sure that the Republicans will continue to support the president, the Russian scholar added.

    "If such a scenario takes shape, a significant part of the [Republican] party members may endorse the impeachment of the US president," Garbuzov remarked, referring to deep divisions within the Republican Party.

    Related:

    First Republican Congressman Raises Possibility of Trump Impeachment
    US Congressman Green Calls for Trump's Impeachment During House Session
    US Lawmaker Calls for Trump's Impeachment Over 'Obstruction' of Russian Probe
    'Witch Hunt’: Dems 'Hope Find Anything Allowing Start of Impeachment'
    Tags:
    impeachment, U.S. Department of State, Jeff Sessions, Richard Nixon, James Comey, Sergei Kislyak, Donald Trump, Sergei Lavrov, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dress to Impress: The Most Daring Outfits of the Cannes Film Festival
    Dress to Impress: The Most Daring Outfits of the Cannes Film Festival
    Top Secret
    Top Secret
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok