New French Gov't Members 'Incompetent, Apparatchiks' - Le Pen's National Front

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The FN urged to vote for its candidates at the upcoming two-round legislative election, scheduled for June 11 and June 18.

"Seeing the return to the individuals who have largely proven their total incompetence, like [Francois] Bayrou, [Bruno] Le Maire or [Jean-Yves] Le Drian, or apparatchiks, like [Marielle] de Sarnez or [Christophe] Castaner, we have to state that the renovation or preference for high competence, which were promised, have not occurred," the party's statement said.

© REUTERS/ Yoan Valat/Pool French President Macron Names New Cabinet

Bayrou, the leader of Democratic Movement (MoDem) party, was appointed minister of justice, Le Maire, a member of The Republicans party, is the new minister of economy. Le Drian, a member of the Socialist Party, who served as defense minister in the previous government, was appointed foreign minister.

De Sarnez, vice presdient of MoDem, was appointed minister of European affairs. Castaner, member of En Marche! movement founded by new French President Emmanuel Macron, was appointed the government spokesman.

FN presidential candidate Marine Le Pen lost to Macron in the presidential runoff with 33.9 percent against his 66.1 percent.