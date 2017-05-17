Trump Calls Netanyahu Amid Intelligence Sharing Controversy

© Photo: RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY Israel Provided Intelligence Trump Shared With Russian Officials - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Trump phoned Netanyahu after his phone call to Jordanian King Abdullah II, the two leaders discussed Trump’s upcoming visit to Israel, Haaretz newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing senior Israeli officials.

The phone call was not made public by the White House or Netenyahu’s office. The call lasted about 20 minutes and did not touch on reports about Trump telling classified information to Russian officials in the Oval Office last week, the newspaper said.

On Monday, US media reported Trump had shared classified information on counter-terrorism with Lavrov without the permission of the US ally that provided it.

On Tuesday, the New York Times reported that Israel was the source of sensitive information about terror threats involving laptops on airplanes that Trump gave to Russian officials during a White House last week.

Trump denied the claim and said that he had "an absolute right" to share with Russia facts on terrorism and air flight safety.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also commented on the allegations, saying that they show that "political schizophrenia" is developing in the US. Putin pointed out that Russia is ready to provide the US Congress with the transcript of the talks between Trump and Lavrov if Washington considers it appropriate.