Register
19:19 GMT +317 May 2017
Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump's meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Washington on May 16, 2017

    Erdogan's 'Historic' Visit to US Fails to Produce Outcome Turkey Wanted

    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    Politics
    Get short URL
    1650100

    United States President Donald Trump apparently did not make concessions on two sensitive issues to Turkey during a brief meeting with Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Washington, political analyst Victor Nadein-Raevsky of the Moscow-based Institute of the World Economy and International Relations told Sputnik.

    "The Turks presented the visit as a landmark event which was supposed to tackle the lack of understanding in the bilateral relationship. Ankara hoped that the US would make concessions at least on two issues," he said.

    President Donald Trump listens during a news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, April 12, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    Trump Urges Erdogan to Immediately Release Imprisoned American Pastor
    The first point of contention between Washington and Ankara has to do with the extradition of Fethullah Gülen, a reclusive cleric whom Turkish authorities accuse of plotting to overthrow Erdogan in the failed 2016 coup. The Turkish preacher has lived in the United States since 1999.

    Clearly, Washington "is not ready to meet Ankara's demands since Gülen has not broken any laws in the US," the analyst explained.

    Washington's close ties with the Kurds, whom Ankara views as terrorists, are the other issue plaguing the already strained bilateral relationship.

    President Donald Trump watches Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan get into his vehicle
    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    Several Hospitalized, Others Arrested After Clashes at Turkish Embassy During Erdogan Visit (PHOTOS)
    In Nadein-Raevsky's opinion, Erdogan did not appear to look like a politician who got what he wanted during the meeting with Trump, which took place on Tuesday. "One gets an impression that Trump primarily wanted to reaffirm bilateral commitments and 20 minutes was enough for that," the analyst added.

    This is not to say that the visit should be considered a failure for Erdogan. "The Turks evidently have failed to win the support for their main initiatives on Syria and Gülen. However, the two countries are gradually mending their military ties," the analyst said.

    The chairman of the Presidium of the Council on Foreign Affairs and Defense Policy, Fyodor Lukyanov, told Sputnik that the duration of the meeting was significant.

    "They had enough time to show that both countries maintain working relations, but key challenges are not up for discussion," he said. "I think this means that negotiations on the issue of the most concern to the Turks are out of the question."

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    US Backs Turkey in Fight Against Daesh, PKK - Trump During Talks With Erdogan
    Trump and Erdogan – Hawks of the Same Feather, That Media Used to Love
    Erdogan Wants to Change Trump’s Mind on Arming Kurds, But Will it Work?
    US' Arms Supplies to Syrian Kurds is Geopolitical Project, Part of a Larger Plan
    Tags:
    Kurds, Fethullah Gulen, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Donald Trump, Turkey, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dress to Impress: The Most Daring Outfits of the Cannes Film Festival
    Dress to Impress: The Most Daring Outfits of the Cannes Film Festival
    Top Secret
    Top Secret
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok