Erdogan's 'Historic' Visit to US Fails to Produce Outcome Turkey Wanted

"The Turks presented the visit as a landmark event which was supposed to tackle the lack of understanding in the bilateral relationship. Ankara hoped that the US would make concessions at least on two issues," he said.

The first point of contention between Washington and Ankara has to do with the extradition of Fethullah Gülen, a reclusive cleric whom Turkish authorities accuse of plotting to overthrow Erdogan in the failed 2016 coup. The Turkish preacher has lived in the United States since 1999.

Clearly, Washington "is not ready to meet Ankara's demands since Gülen has not broken any laws in the US," the analyst explained.

Washington's close ties with the Kurds, whom Ankara views as terrorists, are the other issue plaguing the already strained bilateral relationship.

In Nadein-Raevsky's opinion, Erdogan did not appear to look like a politician who got what he wanted during the meeting with Trump, which took place on Tuesday. "One gets an impression that Trump primarily wanted to reaffirm bilateral commitments and 20 minutes was enough for that," the analyst added.

This is not to say that the visit should be considered a failure for Erdogan. "The Turks evidently have failed to win the support for their main initiatives on Syria and Gülen. However, the two countries are gradually mending their military ties," the analyst said.

The chairman of the Presidium of the Council on Foreign Affairs and Defense Policy, Fyodor Lukyanov, told Sputnik that the duration of the meeting was significant.

"They had enough time to show that both countries maintain working relations, but key challenges are not up for discussion," he said. "I think this means that negotiations on the issue of the most concern to the Turks are out of the question."

