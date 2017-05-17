'There's a Serious Basis' for Trump Sharing Even 'Top-Secret' Data With Russia

© Photo: RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY Putin Says Russia Ready to Provide US Congress With Transcript of Trump-Lavrov Talks

On Monday, The Washington Post claimed that United States President Donald Trump "revealed highly classified information to the Russian foreign minister and ambassador in a White House meeting last week", saying with reference to current and former US officials that the alleged disclosures "jeopardized a critical source of intelligence" on Daesh.

Trump met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak in the Oval Office on May 10.

Trump denied the claim and said that he had "an absolute right" to share with Russia facts on terrorism and air flight safety. Russian Preident Vladimir Putin also commented on the allegations, saying that they show that "political schizophrenia" is developing in the US.

"As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. [the White House] meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety. Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS [Daesh] & terrorism," the president stated on Twitter.

On Tuesday, NBC reported on the details of the conversation between Trump and Lavrov. According to sources, Trump disclosed intelligence information on a Daesh plan to use laptop computers on flights as bombs.

The information was received from an Israeli intelligence source and reportedly classified. According to NBC, the disclosure of the information could endanger the Israeli agent planted in the Daesh ranks.

According to Alexander Gusev, a political analyst and director of the Institute for Strategic Planning, the scandal was artificially inflated by US media.

"As for those media outlets involved, I would say that the situation is getting more and more idiotic. The majority of those outlets are financed by representatives of the Democrats. They use their administrative pressure to distribute such absurd claims," Gusev told Radio Sputnik.

According to the expert, what is being deliberately ignored is the fact that the US and Russia fights against international terrorism.

"What is important is that the US president and the Russian foreign minister had a meeting and shared information. Of course, Sergei Lavrov could have been given confidential information. But the point is that Washington and Moscow have an agreement on sharing confidential data concerning the fight against terrorist organizations. There is always a serious basis for the disclosure of classified data, including top-secret information. In this case, the reason is the fact that the two countries fight with terrorists. This is of particular importance," the analyst pointed out.

Gusev also suggested that the latest allegation against Trump is a continuation of the political struggle amongst US elites.

"It should be taken into account that Trump’s victory in the election has had some negative consequences. Recently, the US society was highly politicized. The Democrats were not happy with the results of the vote. As a result, the actions of the new president are in the spotlight of public attention," Gusev concluded.