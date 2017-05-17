Register
17:48 GMT +317 May 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Smoke billows following reported air strikes by Syrian regime forces in the rebel-held area of Qabun, east of the capital Damascus, on March 6, 2017.

    This is What's Standing in the Way of Russian-Sponsored Safe Zones in Syria

    © AFP 2017/ Mohammed EYAD
    Politics
    Get short URL
    475940

    Several major challenges on the path to fully implementing the plan on de-escalation zones in Syria include reaching an agreement on what groups should be considered terrorist organizations and safeguarding these areas from provocations, political analysts told Sputnik Persian.

    Russia, Turkey and Iran are currently ironing out the kinks of the memorandum, signed in Astana. The deal came into force on May 5, but it could only be properly carried out once all technical issues are out of the way. This is not an easy task as evidenced by previous attempts to reduce violence and move toward a political settlement of the Syrian crisis.

    "The fact of the matter is that there are more than enough problems when it comes to this deal. The map of de-escalation zones and checkpoints are a technical issue. Numerous legal issues have not been resolved yet. For instance, the sides have still not reached an agreement on what groups should be considered terrorist organizations. Russia, Iran and Syria have a different view on this issue, let alone Turkey, the United States and their allies," Sergei Demidenko said.

    Demidenko, an associate professor at the Institute of Social Sciences of the Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Administration, pointed out that rebel factions fighting in Syria do not see eye to eye on how resolve the six-year-long conflict.

    Fighters from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) (File)
    © AFP 2017/ Delil souleiman
    Kurdish Expansion Plans Risk Undermining Russia-Sponsored Safe Zones in Syria
    "Many of them view both Bashar al-Assad and Daesh as enemies. However, the problem is that terrorist organizations have emerged at a very fast pace. It is extremely difficult to devise a plan that would take into account the interests of this kaleidoscope of political forces since the Syrian conflict is ethno-confessional at its core. This is a fragile basis for a lasting negotiating process. Any of these groups or umbrella organizations would surely undermine the agreement. This already happened multiple times in the past and will happen in the future," he explained.

    Demidenko said that ethno-confessional conflicts end when all parties understand that they cannot win. In his view, Syria could suffer the same fate as Lebanon, a country plagued by a decades-long civil war which ended in 1989 when the Taif Agreement was signed.

    A Syrian national flag hangs in a damaged neighbourhood in Aleppo, Syria January 30, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    Two Heads Better Than One: Who Could Play First Fiddle in Syrian Settlement
    Political analyst Mosib Na'imi, who heads Iranian newspaper al-Vafagh, said that areas which have seen intense fighting in Syria could be roughly divided into two groups, with moderate rebels who agreed to uphold the ceasefire active in one and "terrorists supported by the West and Saudi Arabia" operating in the other.

    Although terrorists are not present in the four safe zones, they present a real threat to these areas, Na'imi warned.

    "They could try to undermine security there," the analyst said. In addition, "the United States could encourage those who did not agree to the truce to violate the ceasefire regime. This is why the implementation process of the memorandum on de-escalation zones has taken longer than expected. We need time to bring security and stability to these zones so that refugees could move there to return to normal life. This is why so many consultations on the exact borders have taken place. We need time to create barriers and prevent any attempts by terrorists and their sponsors to violate the ceasefire regime."

    The memorandum reached by Moscow, Ankara and Tehran is aimed at preventing any clashes between government forces and armed groups in the four safe zones, covering northern Idlib province and parts of neighboring Aleppo, Hama and Latakia provinces, as well as the northern part of Homs province, Eastern Ghouta and an area in southern Syria near the border with Jordan.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Russian FM Says Syrian Safe Zones Could Be Stretched Across Whole Country
    Road to Peace: How Russia, Iran and Turkey's Safe Zones Can End the Syrian War
    Russia Not Ruling Out US to Partake in Syria Safe Zone Working Groups
    Russia Registers 9 Truce Violations in Syria, Situation in Safe Zones 'Stable'
    Tags:
    Syrian crisis, Syrian ceasefire, safe zones, Islamic extremism, radical Islam, Syrian conflict, truce, Mosib Na’imi, Sergei Demidenko, Syria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dress to Impress: The Most Daring Outfits of the Cannes Film Festival
    Dress to Impress: The Most Daring Outfits of the Cannes Film Festival
    Trump Impeachment Poll Cartoon
    Trump, You’re Fired ... Out of a Cannon ... Into the Sun
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok