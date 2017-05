MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Conservatives stand at 38 percent, while the SPD enjoys the support of 26 percent, the Forsa poll conducted for the German magazine Stern and the RTL broadcaster showed.

The Left party comes in a distant third place with 8 percent of projected votes, according to the survey carried out between May 8 and May 12 among 2,506 people.

The SPD and the CDU/CSU have been ruling Germany in a "grand coalition" since last general election in 2013. They have been running neck-and-neck in polls until late March.

The new vote is scheduled for September 24.