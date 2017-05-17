Macedonian President Awards Mandate for Opposition Leader to Form Government

BELGRAD (Sputnik) — Zaev, in turn, guaranteed to protect the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Macedonia.

"The obstacles for awarding the mandate for a new Macedonian government have been removed," Ivanov said during the ceremony in his office, as quoted by the Balkan Insight news outlet.

On May 2, the new speaker of Macedonia’s parliament, Talat Xhaferi demanded that Ivanov put forward a mandate to form a government within 10 days, warning that a refusal to do so would be considered a crime by the parliament. Zaev said on May 4, that the opposition will be able to form the new government by the end of May.

The political crisis in Macedonia resulted in the authorities' inability to form the government since the snap general election in December 2016 though Zaev had formed a parliamentary majority with the support of the ethnic Albanian parties.

Despite pressure from the local and international community, Ivanov has been withholding the mandate for a new government from Zaev since early March citing the concerns that Zaev would endanger Macedonia's sovereignty due to his acceptance of various demands set by the Albanian parties, including the greater language and economic rights for the Albanian community in Macedonia.