Lavrov-Trump Talks Not Audio Recorded, Only Transcripted - Putin's Aide

© Photo: RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY Putin Says Russia Ready to Provide US Congress With Transcript of Trump-Lavrov Talks

BOCHAROV RUCHEY (Sputnik) — On Monday, the Washington Post newspaper reported, citing officials, that Trump had revealed some highly classified information during a meeting with Lavrov and Russian ambassador to the United States Sergei Kislyak.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow was ready to provide the US Senate and Congress with a recording of talks between Lavrov and Trump, if Washington has such a desire.

"An audio recording was not carried out. A [written] record was made by a special person present at the negotiations," Ushakov told journalists answering the question in which format the Russian side could provide a recording of the conversation between Lavrov and Trump in case it was required.

Following the media reports, National Security Adviser Herbert Raymond McMaster stressed earlier that Trump has not revealed any intelligence sources in the conversation at the White House last week. The officials spoke about threats from terrorist organizations, including threats to aviation. Later, Trump himself took to Twitter and said that he had every right to share information on terrorism and the safety of flights with Russian officials.

Kremlin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov echoed the sentiment, calling the allegations that Trump shared secret information with Russian officials "absurd."