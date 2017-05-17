Register
19:18 GMT +317 May 2017
Live
    Search
    A picture taken 17 May 1987 of American navy frigate USS Stark which was hit by two Exocet missiles fired from an Iraqi Super-Etendard fighter during the Iran-Iraq war.

    How Military Industrial Complex is Pushing US Toward New 'Missile Crisis'

    © AFP 2017/ MIKE NELSON
    Politics
    Get short URL
    Ekaterina Blinova
    382151

    The US' dangerous muscle-flexing in Asia-Pacific is a continuation of Obama's "pivot to Asia" strategy, US peace activist Jan R. Weinberg told Sputnik. To avoid yet another missile crisis all the parties involved need to start negotiations over the long-term disarmament and eradication of nuclear weapons in the region, he stressed.

    In his March interview with Sputnik the founder of "Show Up! America," Jan R. Weinberg, warned that the US-led militarization of the Asia-Pacific region might turn into the "American Missile Crisis."

    "The American Missile Crisis may very well become the term that historians use to describe the precipitously dangerous, present day, militarization and terrorism issues within the Indo-Asia-Pacific region," he warned.

    Less than in a month since Weinberg's warning the situation over the Korean Peninsula nearly spiraled out of control, following Washington's show of force. It has even prompted some observers to draw parallels between the current state of affairs in the region and the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962.

    Is the Trump administration deliberately aggravating the situation in the region? What goal are they pursuing?

    According to Weinberg, US President Donald Trump is "simply working off of the playbook that the Pentagon handed off to him."

    "Make no mistake, the little that we have gleaned regarding Trump's foreign policies stands precipitously on the shoulders of the militarization aspects of the Obama administration's 'pivot to Asia' foreign policies. Trump's final blow in eradicating the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), which was indeed a cornerstone aspect of the 'pivot,' has certainly not dispersed Obama's predilection for the forward deployment of US military assets, sales or gifts of major armament systems and enhanced military to military exercises," the American peace activist told Sputnik.

    U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson arrives for an annual joint military exercise called Foal Eagle between South Korea and U.S, at the port of Busan, South Korea, March 15, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Yonhap
    Clinton's #Emailgate: The Dangerous Militarization of the Asia-Pacific Region
    "From the point of view of the US-based armament industry defense contractors, who work hand-in-hand with just about all levels of State and Federal Governments, their goals remain the same, throughout each presidency; for the sake of profit — to sell their products. They know full well, as I succinctly stated in my exposé, 'Violence, Incorporated', that 'Fear is the Product Placement of the Armament Industry'," he added.

    Weinberg called attention to the fact that as of yet there has been no indication that Trump has veered from Barack Obama's "pivot to Asia" strategy.

    "For example, the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), manufactured by Lockheed Martin, has recently been deployed to South Korea, regardless of the admonitions of both the Chinese government and the citizens of South Korea," he noted.

    "However, in this instance of government/corporate collusion the results have created a sustained depth of fear throughout the entire Indo-Asia-Pacific region, which I have previously described as the 'American Missile Crisis'," the peace activist said.

    Former Reagan-era US official Paul Craig Roberts suggested in his recent op-ed that the North Korean 'crisis' is a Washington orchestration, reminding his readers that regardless of its image of a troublemaker in the Western press North Korea has not attacked or invaded anyone in the last 64 years.

    "Mr. Roberts in his article 'What the N. Korean 'Crisis' Is Really About' succinctly states: 'So what is the demonization of North Korea by the ‘presstitutes' and Trump administration about?' I couldn't agree more, however, it is not fair to lay this solely at Trump's feet being that each of the militarized magnifications throughout the Indo-Asia-Pacific are part of a continuum that ran through the Obama administration, having manifest itself as the 'pivot to Asia'," Weinberg responded, "Time will tell which ridiculous title Trump ascribes to it."

    An F/A-18E Super Hornet lands on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson as the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain (L) and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer transit the western Pacific Ocean May 3, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ U.S. Navy
    An F/A-18E Super Hornet lands on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson as the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain (L) and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer transit the western Pacific Ocean May 3, 2017.

    "To add to the embarrassment, media outlets and many institutions of higher education in many instance have a vested interest, at varying degrees, to not displease their corporate owners, benefactors, advertisers, or government officials — therefore it take quite the educated reader to 'see through' or functionally critique the generated news articles or public pronouncements," Weinberg highlighted.

    "Therein lies the problem — just how does one become an erudite reader of the news if they are not at first presented with open, honest, detailed and verifiable source materials?" he asked rhetorically.

    Meanwhile, a glimpse of hope emerged in the East with Moon Jae-in's rise to power in South Korea.

    Experts say that Moon Jae-in's win offers new opportunities for the peninsula, especially given his pledge to resume the six-party talks on Pyongyang's nuclear program.

    Newly elected South Korean President Moon Jae-in takes an oath during his inauguration ceremony at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, May 10, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Ahn Young-joon/Pool
    Newly elected South Korean President Moon Jae-in takes an oath during his inauguration ceremony at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, May 10, 2017.

    U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) fires a tomahawk land attack missile in Mediterranean Sea which U.S. Defense Department said was a part of cruise missile strike against Syria on April 7, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Robert S. Price/Courtesy U.S. Navy
    US Strike on Syria: Trump 'Merely Shooting From the Hip' Like Wild West Sheriff
    In his op-ed for RIA Novosti Russian journalist and political commentator Dmitry Kosyrev emphasized that the newly elected president is likely to push ahead with the rapprochement between Seoul and Pyongyang within the framework of the so-called "Sunshine Policy."

    For her part, speaking to Sputnik, peace activist Helen Caldicott expressed her confidence that the election of Moon offers hope that the THAAD system will be withdrawn from the country.

    Will Moon manage to reduce tensions in the region or will he eventually become yet another pawn in the US power game in the region?

    "Only time will tell if the business interests between China and the United States, China and North Korea, and the United States and South Korea will ultimately prevail over the self-serving and destructive interest of the pervasive defense/armament industry — which as it so happened has an established commercial presence in South Korea," Weinberg responded.

    "Let us support Moon Jae-in, the newly elected president of South Korea, in his peace and reconciliation initiatives, when he professes — 'I am willing to go anywhere for the peace of the Korean Peninsula. If needed, I will fly immediately to Washington. I will go to Beijing and I will go to Tokyo. If the conditions shape up, I will go to Pyongyang.' However, if the related militaries do not stand down, pull back and the associated governments do not negotiate long-term disarmament including a precise plan for the eradication of nuclear weapons then I am sad to say — all will be lost," the American peace activist stressed.

    Jan R. Weinberg — American Peace Movement activist and founder of @ShowUpAmerica non-profit organization

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Emailgate: Untold Story of Clinton Foundation's Ties With Defense Contractors
    Peninsula Tensions: North Korea Hints at Continued Nuclear, Missile Provocations
    This is Why North Korea Demonstrates Its Military Capability to the World
    Russians Divided on Reality of North Korea's Nuclear Threat - Poll
    UNSC Agrees to Take Further Measures Regarding North Korea Missile Launches
    Tags:
    Sunshine Policy, nuclear arms, militarization, pivot to Asia, Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), Moon Jae-in, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Asia-Pacific, United States, Russia, Indo-Asia-Pacific region, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dress to Impress: The Most Daring Outfits of the Cannes Film Festival
    Dress to Impress: The Most Daring Outfits of the Cannes Film Festival
    Top Secret
    Top Secret
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok