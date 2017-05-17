Macron First French Leader to Seek Balancing Business, Politics

"It’s a first president who sees the enterprises as a cornerstone factor for producing wealth, which is difficult in France, because we always had either one or another extremity … What is new about today’s politicians, Edouard Philippe included, that they do not belong to any party, they do not believe in political activism, but all of them share the idea that we need to equilibrate the world of the enterprises and the world of politics," Viard, who is also a sociologist and publicist, said.
Viard stressed that Macron, who used to be an investment banker, considered enterprises to be "a cornerstone factor" for producing wealth in France, while they had always been in the second place.
Viard pointed out that the French society should be inspired by having a young centrist president and a prime minister not well-known in the political circles, adding that people would have a sentiment that Macron was "opening doors and windows closed before."
Speaking about Macron’s vision of the future of Europe, Viard highlighted that Europe had long been in the heart of the French project, and the president would "give Europe its appeal back in the eyes of the French people."
On Sunday, Macron, who won the French runoff election on May 7, securing over 66 percent of votes, officially assumed office and on Monday, the new president announced that Philippe, the mayor of Le Havre and member of The Republicans' party, would serve as prime minister of the country.
The French legislative elections are scheduled to take place on June 11 and June 18.
