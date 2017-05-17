Kremlin Not Commenting on Trump Allegedly Sharing Secret Information With Lavrov

© Photo: RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY US Senate Intelligence Cmte. Probes White House on Trump Sharing Info With Lavrov

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Monday, the Washington Post newspaper suggested that Trump revealed classified information on the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) to Lavrov during their last week's meeting in Washington.

"No, I will not comment [on these reports]," Peskov told reporters.

On Tuesday, Peskov called the allegations "complete nonsense."

US media speculated that the classified information that was allegedly revealed by Trump may have been connected to the threat of terror attacks on aircraft.

Trump said on Tuesday that he had every right to share facts related to "terrorism and airline flight safety" for humanitarian reasons and to urge Russia to "step up" its fight against terrorism.