Putin's Aide Comments on Upcoming Meeting Between Russian, US Presidents

BOCHAROV RUCHEY (Sputnik) — On May 11, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the presence of the two leaders in Hamburg might be a good occasion for their meeting, while on May 2 Putin and Trump held a phone conversation and favored organizing a personal meeting on the sidelines of the summit.

"We can expect that the presidents will meet in Hamburg. The both sides are counting on that. However, no particular agreements have been reached so far," Ushakov told reporters.

Germany is hosting the G20 summit which will be held in the city of Hamburg on July 7-8.

The leaders of Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union are expected to attend.